We are quickly approaching the end of the year which means sneaker brands are saving some of their best releases for last. While Jordan Brand has been doing a lot of teasing over the past few weeks, there is no denying that they have some great releases for the immediate future. One of these releases is the Air Jordan 5 "What The" which is a mismatched offering containing elements from the "Shanghai," "Tokyo," "Bel-Air," "Laser," and 'Raging Bulls" models.

Originally, this sneaker was supposed to drop on November 7th, although now, it is going to be released on November 12th for $220 USD. In the images below, you can see just how colorful this model is as one shoe is red while the other is yellow. Both feet have a suede upper with some purple and green highlights that are complemented by neon linings that give off some 90s revivalist vibes. Overall, this makes for one of the most colorful Jordans of the year, and we're sure many are excited to see these make their way to the market.

Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike