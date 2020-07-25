When the 1990s began, a brand new era of fashion trends were ushered into the mainstream. By that time, Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line with Nike was already well-established, and the brand was looking to set the tone. They ended up doing that brilliantly as they came through with the Air Jordan 5 which is still regarded as one of the most unique Jordan models of all-time. In 2020, the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary and as a result, we have been given a plethora of new colorways.

The latest offering to be revealed is the "What The" colorway which has five models wrapped into one. The "Shanghai," "Tokyo," "Bel-Air," "Laser," and 'Raging Bulls" models are all present here, and thanks to @repgod888 on Instagram, we have some highly-detailed on-foot images to share. As you can see from the posts below, this shoe follows the common "What The" trend of having mismatched sneakers.

For now, it seems like the model will be dropping on November 7th, although this release date is subject to change. Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think in the comments below.