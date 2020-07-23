Throughout 2020, Jordan Brand has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5. For those unfamiliar, the Air Jordan 5 is the sneaker that helped Jumpman kick off the 90s, and oh did it live up to expectations. Thanks to the peculiar tongue shape and shark teeth on the midsole, the Air Jordan 5 immediately became one of the most interesting shoes of that era. While it may not be the most popular Jordan silhouette, there are still plenty of adoring fans who can admit just how iconic it truly is.

We have seen plenty of colorways for the shoe's 30th birthday, but now, we are getting yet another in the form of a mismatched "What The" offering. Thanks to @hanzuying, we have some new detailed images of the model, and they will surely have your jaw on the floor. As you can see, the shoe incorporates elements from the "Bel-Air," "Shanghai," "Tokyo," "Laser," and "Raging Bulls" models. Overall, this will be one of the coolest Jordan 5s to drop this year.

There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to this model, especially in terms of a release date. For now, there is simply no information pertaining to when these will drop. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.