Over the years, Jordan Brand has given us a ton of amazing colorways and silhouettes. One popular model just so happens to be the Air Jordan 5 which has enjoyed considerable momentum ever since its 30th anniversary back in 2020. This shoe continues to get some beautiful new offerings, and with each passing month, we become privy to new colorways that will be released in the not-so-distant future.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we continue to receive Jumpman-related teasers, and the latest to be posted just so happens to involve an Air Jordan 5 that will drop in the Spring of 2023. As you can see below, this shoe is called "UNC" and for good reason. The upper is completely covered in gorgeous Carolina Blue, all while the midsole is black with white shark teeth at the bottom. Overall, this is a gorgeous-looking sneaker and there is no doubt that it will be quite popular upon its release.

For now, there is no official release date for these, however, this information should be revealed in the coming months, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz



