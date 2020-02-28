Back in 2017, Mark Wahlberg was the recipient of a special edition Air Jordan 5 "Transformers" colorway, created exclusively for him by Jordan Brand in honor of "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Although Marky Mark's pair was a one-of-one, there were other samples produced that closely mimicked his Optimus Prime-inspired colorway. And one of those samples has just surfaced on Flight Club with an asking price of $17,010. They are a size 10.5 in case you're considering splurging.

Just like Wahlberg's exclusive, this Air Jordan 5 "Transformers" sample is built on a glossy, black patent leather upper with a grid pattern throughout The kicks are also stamped with an '84' stamped in place of the familiar '23' near the heel, referencing the year the Transformers tv series debuted. The only noticeable difference between the sample and Wahlberg's AJ5 is that his pair featured a Transformers logo on the glow-in-the-dark sole while this sample opts for the Jumpman in classic AJ5 fashion.

Continue scrolling for additional shots of the sample colorway, followed by a detailed look at the Wahlberg exclusive.

