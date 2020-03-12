This year, Jordan Brand is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 which was their introduction to the 80s. From 3M tongues to shark teeth on the midsole, the Air Jordan 5 is the quintessential 90s shoe that was worn by the likes of Will Smith on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Over the years, the Jordan 5 has received numerous colorways although the three OG's have always remained the favorite. These colorways are the "Black Metallic," "Grape," and "Fire Red" offerings.

As part of their 30th-anniversary celebrations, Jordan Brand is coming out with the Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" which combines all of the aforementioned colorways. At first, it was reported that the sneaker would come out on May 16th but according to Sole Collector, the release date has officially been pushed back until May 30th.

This two-week delay isn't too much of an inconvenience and appears to be a growing trend amongst Jordan Brand shoes. Numerous releases have been delayed by two weeks which means sneakerheads will have to exercise some patience.

Stay tuned for updates on this upcoming release as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information, as soon as it become available.