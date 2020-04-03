If you're an OG fan of the Air Jordans, then you know just how important the Jordan 5 is to the brand's legacy. It was the first Jumpman sneaker to usher in the 90s and it brought some unique design traits into the fold. Overall, it was a dope sneaker that had a lot of roots in pop culture. The three OG colorways were "Grape," "Fire Red," and "Black Metallic." Over the years, there have been numerous retros of these models but to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the shoe, Jordan Brand is coming through with something special.

Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" which combines the aforementioned colorways into one. There have been numerous teasers over the last little while but now, Jordan Brand is giving us the official images. The shoe is mostly black on the upper as "Fire Red" details make their way to the midsole. From there, "Grape" coloring is placed onto the tongue which adds a wild bit of contrast.

It is believed that these will drop on May 30th of 2020 although there is a real chance of these being pushed back due to the Coronavirus. Numerous sneaker releases have been messed up due to the pandemic and these could be no exception.

Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.