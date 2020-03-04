If you know anything about the Air Jordan 5, then you know it is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The shoe was first released back in 1990 and immediately became popular thanks to its embrace of 90s aesthetics. There were three colorways in particular that made this shoe special. Of course, I'm talking about the "Black Metallic," "Grape," and "Fire Red" offerings. To celebrate such a massive birthday, Jumpman has decided to create the Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" which combines all of the aforementioned colorways into one model.

We now have some detailed images of this shoe thanks to the Instagram sneaker account, @zsneakerheadz. In the post below, you can see that the shoe has a black nubuck upper while red is placed on the shark teeth. From there, the tongue is purple while the cuff and Jumpman logo is teal. Overall, it's a familiar aesthetic that will certainly appeal to all of the collectors out there.

The rumored release date for these is May 16th with a price of $200 USD being attached. This release date isn't final so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the sneaker and whether or not you plan on copping.