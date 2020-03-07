Thirty years ago, Nike came out with the Air Jordan 5 which set the tone for sneaker aesthetics of the 1990s. There were three OG colorways including "Black Metallic," "Grape," and "Fire Red." To celebrate the 30th anniversary of these iconic shoes, Nike is coming through with an Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" which combines all of these colorways into one.

We have seen numerous teasers of the shoe over the last few weeks and now, we are getting on foot photos courtesy of @kickwhoshow. Based on the posts below, it looks like this shoe will look great with any outfit, especially black pants. The purple and teal highlights contrast perfectly with the black upper and red shark teeth on the midsole. Overall, this colorway should bring back a wave of nostalgia to those who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

If you're looking to cop these, the rumored release date is being set for May 16th of 2020 for a price of $200 USD. This release date isn't official so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you once they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.