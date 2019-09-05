Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 next year, featuring three iconic colorways in one sneaker. According to reports, the Air Jordan 5 mashup will include details taken from the "Black/Metallic Silver," "Grape," and "Fire Red" colorways.

Early images of the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5s have not yet surfaced, but the mockup provided by @HouseOfHeat gives you an idea of what the colorway could look like.

In addition to those special edition 5s, Jordan Brand also has plans to release an all-new Air Jordan 4 that pulls design cues from the silhouette's most classic styles.

That upcoming colorway, set to release in November, features elements from each of the four original Air Jordan 4 colorways, which includes the "White Cement," "Bred," "Military Blue," and "Fire Red." Click here for more details on that and stay tuned for a first look at the Air Jordan 5 "Top 3."