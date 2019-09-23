Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 next year, featuring three iconic colorways in one sneaker.

According to sneaker sources @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 5 mashup will include details taken from the "Black/Metallic Silver," "Grape," and "Fire Red" colorways, featuring the following color code: "Black/Fire Red-Grape Ice-New Emerald."

The kicks have not yet been revealed but they are expected to come equipped with a black upper, a puffy purple tongue with emerald green accts and a red midsole. Additionally, the sneakers may feature the beloved "Nike Air" branding on the heel as well as the iconic "23" detailing on the lower ankle.

Unlike the "Top 4" Air Jordan 4 releasing this Fall, it is believed that both sides of the AJ5 mashup will look the same. The "Top 3" Air Jordan 5, rumored to make their retail debut next Spring, could look like the mockup shown below.