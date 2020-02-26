Jordan Brand has been an unstoppable force over the last few decades and they are showing zero signs of slowing down. 2020 marks a special year for the brand as it is the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 which was Tinker Hatfield's third Jordan design. The Air Jordan 5 became a huge hit as it ushered in a 90s aesthetic that was both colorful and unorthodox. Perhaps one of the most popular colorways was the "Grape" model which came in a black and a white version.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show, Jumpman has two special colorways planned. The first is called "Alternate Grape" and the second is called "Top 3." The Top 3 model is a combination of the "Grape," "Fire Red," and "Black Metallic" models. The Instagram sneaker inside @zsneakerheadz has provided photoshop mockups of these shoes, below. In the report, it states that the "Top 3" model is slated to drop on May 16th while the "Alternate Grape" offering is dropping on June 27th. The former will cost $200 USD and the latter will go for $190.

Stay tuned for updates on these shoes as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below. Will you be copping these?