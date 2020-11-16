Today has been a great day for sneakerheads as Jordan Brand officially unveiled their Spring 2021 collection. There have been some pretty incredible shoes included here, and fans are already saving up their money for what should be an expensive couple of months. Some of the shoes announced thus far include two Air Jordan 9s, three Air Jordan 1s, a couple of Jordan 4s, an Air Jordan 3, and Air Jordan 13, and two Air Jordan 5s. When it comes to the 5s, the two colorways are quite interesting as we have a "Hyper Royal" model and a fully reflective one.

Starting with the "Hyper Royal," this shoe brings the stealth vibes as we have a white leather upper with blue and silver highlights throughout. It's a clean colorway that certainly fits the classic aesthetics of some of the previous Jordan 5s that have been released. As for the "Reflective" offering, this shoe is a real wild-card as it is covered in black and silver. The whole shoe can be reflective depending on the lighting, and many will be excited to see how this design pays off.

Release dates for both of these colorways have yet to be released, so stay tuned for updates. Also, let us know which of these is your favorite, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

