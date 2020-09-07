2020 has been a massive year for the Air Jordan 5 as it is the 30th anniversary of the shoe. As a result, Jordan Brand has been coming through with a plethora of dope new colorways and retros to make fans excited about the silhouette again. So far, this strategy has been working quite well and it seems like the Jordan 5 offerings won't be ending in 2020. In fact, it seems as though there are some pretty big shoes planned for 2021.

One of those sneakers is the white, blue, and grey Air Jordan 5 "Stealth" which dropped all the way back in 2006. As you can see from the post below, this shoe is going to make a comeback in the new year and it will have a few small changes from the OG version. Overall, this is certainly a sneaker to be excited about. Sneakerheads have been anticipating this shoe's return and the prospect of it dropping in 2021 is certainly an exciting one.

For now, the official release date has been set for March 27th of 2021 at a price of $190 USD. This information is sure to change from now until then so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.