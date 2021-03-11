Ever since 2020, Jumpman has been doing everything possible to pay homage to the Air Jordan 5. For those who don't know, this was the first Air Jordan silhouette of the 90s, and last year, it officially turned 30 years old. Due to this massive birthday, Jordan Brand opted to release various retros while also coming through with some colorful new offerings that brought in some renewed interest for the Air Jordan 5. In 2021, Jumpman is keeping the party going, this time with a callback to the Air Jordan 5 "Stealth" from the mid-2000s.

This latest shoe is appropriately being dubbed "Stealth 2.0" and the entire shoe can be viewed in the official images below. As you can see, most of the shoe is covered in white leather, all while silver and blue accents are placed all the way throughout. It's a pretty clean look that should keep fans excited, especially those who have a particular love for the Air Jordan 5.

You won't have to wait too long for these as they are slated to drop in just a couple of weeks on Saturday, March 27th, for $190 USD. These will also be coming out in sizes for the whole entire family, so if you need a gift for the young one in your life, these are a fantastic option.

Image via Nike

