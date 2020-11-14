During a charity game in Italy back in the 1980s, Michael Jordan broke the backboard while dunking, and glass ended up in his Air Jordan 1s. The colorway he was wearing at the time was the red, white, and black "Chicago" model which is easily one of the most iconic shoes he has ever worn. Just a few years ago, the Jordan 1 was given an official "Shattered Backboard" colorway that matched the jersey Jordan wore when he broke the aforementioned rim. This shoe was orange, white, and black, and was an immediate hit with sneakerheads.

The "Shattered Backboard" look has always been popular amongst sneakerheads and now, it is rumored to be coming to the Air Jordan 5. In a new report from @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 "Shattered Backboard" is rumored to be dropping on September 25th of next year and is being listed as "White/Multi-Color/Multi-Color/Total Orange." In the photoshop rendering below, you can see how the sneaker has a white leather upper followed by some orange and black highlights on the cuff, as well as the midsole.

There is still a lot of unknown information in regard to this sneaker to stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.