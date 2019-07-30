Jordan Brand's February 2020 lineup is already taking shape and boy, oh boy, you better start saving up that cash right now.

With the NBA's All Star festivities invading Chicago, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jordan Brand has plans to release a plethora of highly coveted sneakers, including but not limited to the iconic "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 and the exclusive "DMP" Air Jordan 6. Additionally, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that an all-new Air Jordan 5 is also on tap for February.

Air Jordan 5 "Black/Muslin-Fire Red"/Zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 5 colorway is listed as "Black/Muslin-Fire Red." Images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but the photoshop shown above will give you an idea of what the sneakers might look like.

Of course, things can change between now and February, but Air Jordan fans will surely approve of the new 5s if they look like the mock-up that is currently circulating. Stay tuned for a first look.