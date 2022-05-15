This year, fans can expect a ton of Air Jordan 5s to make their way to the market. This is a sneaker that fans have always appreciated from Jordan Brand, and over the last few years, it has been supported with some truly delightful new models. Having said that, May is a month that should prove to be quite fruitful for the Air Jordan 5, especially with the arrival of the 'Regal Pink" offering which can be seen down below.

As you can guess from the name of this shoe, there is a whole lot of pink to be had here. The upper is covered in a light pink tone, all while some 3M silver is placed on the tongue. More silver elements are placed throughout the upper and on the outsole, we get that nice icy blue tone.

If you are planning on copping these sneakers, you will be able to do so as of Friday, May 27th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

