Earlier this week, we reported that the Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bulls" colorway would be making a triumphant return to the market in 2021. The shoe originally dropped back in 2009 and it was an immediate hit thanks to its all over red suede aesthetic. This model was quite limited upon its release which led to a lot of unhappy sneakerheads who weren't able to get their hands on a pair. However, with this upcoming 2021 release, it's clear that Jordan Brand is looking to change the fortunes of those select unlucky ones who missed out the first time.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the "Raging Bulls" model was originally slated for either the Spring or Summer of 2021. Now, the release information has been updated. In fact, you can expect these to drop on April 10th of next year for $190 USD. This is the standard retail price for Jordan 5's so if you want to cop, it would be good to start saving now.

This release information is not yet confirmed so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Also, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.