If you've been around sneakers for a long time, then you probably remember the Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bull" that was released over 10 years ago now. It was one of those colorways that immediately impressed people upon its release thanks to the vibrant red suede that graced the upper. Just looking at the colorway, you could tell that it fully embraced the aesthetics of the Chicago Bulls and the spirit of the team.

For 10 years now, fans have been begging for a second chance at copping the shoe and according to @zsneakerheadz, it looks like that day is coming sooner rather than later. Yes, that's right, the "Raging Bull" colorway is going to be making a huge comeback in 2021 and it seems like a Spring or Summer release is likely. This is huge news for fans of the colorway who missed out the first time around. Jordan Brand has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of the shoe in 2020 and heading into next year, it's clear Jumpman has no plans to slow down.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Jordan Brand so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.