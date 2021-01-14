There have been some incredible colorways of the Air Jordan 5 over the years and one of them is the "Raging Bull" offering that came out over a decade ago. Fans have always flocked to this particular shoe thanks to its all-over red suede aesthetics that truly pop on your feet. Not to mention, the silver 3M tongue also adds some fresh details into the mix, making this shoe one of the sharpest AJ5s to ever be released.

During the late stages of 2020, it was revealed that the "Raging Bull" offering would be making a comeback, and fans couldn't help but be excited about the prospect. Recently, the return of the sneaker was made official by Jordan Brand as they released the official images on the internet. As you can see in the photos below, the sneaker stays true to the OG and if you missed out on the first release, then these should certainly be on your radar.

This retro Jordan 5 is expected to release on April 10th for $190 USD, and for now, stock numbers are a mystery. Be sure to stay tuned for updates, as HNHH will bring you all of the latest information. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

