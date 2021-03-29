When you think of the Air Jordan 5, you automatically think about the 90s and the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Will Smith wore this model religiously on the show and over the years, the silhouette continued to receive a plethora of dope new offerings. While there are some undeniable OG classics, there are some more contemporary models that fans remember fondly, as well. One of those models is the "Raging Bull" which just so happens to be coming back to the market this year.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a red suede upper, all while silver and black are found all the way throughout. These colors are meant to represent the Chicago Bulls and they do so in a perfect way. This is a model that various sneakerheads have been hoping to see return, and in the end, they are all getting their wish.

If you are planning on copping a pair, you will be able to do so on the SNKRS App as of Saturday, April 10th for $190 USD. Of course, this is the SNKRS App we are talking about here, so prepare yourself for some pretty harsh Ls. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

