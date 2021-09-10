Last year was huge for the Air Jordan 5 due to the fact that it was the silhouette's 30th anniversary. The Jordan 5 is one of the shoes that is a staple of 90s sneaker culture and fans were eager to cop some new designs and even some retros. In 2021, the Jordan 5 party has been kept alive, and all throughout the year, we have seen teasers for new offerings. One such model is actually set for 2022, and it is being dubbed "Racer Blue."

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we know that this model will drop in the early stages of 2022 and will have a black and blue aesthetic. Luckily, a new in-hand image popped up on social media recently, and it shows just how powerful the 3M details are on the tongue. Overall, it's a very solid model and will certainly appeal to the Air Jordan 5 fanatics out there.

In terms of the release date, this shoe has been rumored for February 12th although this date has not yet been confirmed. With that in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. Also, be sure to let us know what you think, in the comments below.