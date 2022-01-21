There are quite a few amazing Air Jordan 5 colorways on the market right now, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is looking to expand the silhouette's expansive library. Ever since celebrating the shoe's 30th anniversary back in 2020, Jumpman has been releasing a ton of the new AJ5s, and 2022 is set to be no different. There have been plenty of teasers to hit the internet so far, and today, we ended up getting some official images for the highly anticipated "Racer Blue" model.

As you can see in the photos below, this shoe has a black suede upper, all while the midsole is blue. From there, we have a blue Jumpman logo on the tongue, as the tongue itself has a silver 3M look. The 3M style is something that has always been unique about the Air Jordan 5, so it's good to see Jordan Brand keeping that motif alive. Overall, these colors are quite familiar to sneakerheads and it should make this sneaker a popular release.

The shoe will be dropping on Saturday, February 12th for $190 USD. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

