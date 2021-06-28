One of the more iconic silhouettes to come out of the Jordan Brand library is the Air Jordan 5. While it may not be the most popular, it has certainly stamped its legacy alongside many of the other incredible silhouettes from that late 80s to early 90s era. Last year, the shoe received a ton of new colorways for its 30th anniversary and since that time, Jumpman has kept the party going with a whole host of other offerings. In fact, it appears as though 2022 will even have its fair share of Air Jordan 5s.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have information about the Air Jordan 5 "Racer Blue," which is supposed to drop next year. As you can see in the Instagram post below, this sneaker will have a black upper all while the tongue has silver 3M and a blue Jumpman logo in the middle. When it comes to the midsole, it will mostly be blue although the shark teeth will be black.

This model has been given a tentative release date of February 12th of 2022 although this date is subject to change. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.