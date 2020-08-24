This year has been a massive one for the Air Jordan 5. It makes sense as to why this is the case since the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Air Jordan 5 was the first Jordan Brand sneaker to kick off the 90s all the way back in 1990 and it has become a cultural force that remains a fan-favorite in some circles. Just like the Air Jordan 4 last year, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope retros, as well as new colorways that are getting fans excited for this silhouette again.

While most of the colorways have been for the adults, it seems as though Jumpman is now gearing up to release something for the kids. The offering is officially listed as "White/Pink Foam/Gym Red" and definitely lives up to this description. As you can see from the official photos below, the shoe has a mostly white upper while the tongue, cuff, and midsole are gym red. From there, we get hints of pink on the sides to bring the whole colorway together.

For now, this model is being touted for an October release with a retail price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.