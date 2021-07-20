Last year was huge for the Air Jordan 5 as the silhouette was able to celebrate its 30th anniversary. This led to various retros on the market as well as some brand new colorways that had fans excited about the shoe again. In 2021, Jordan Brand has unleashed a plethora of other Air Jordan 5 models and they don't seem to be slowing down, anytime soon. Over the last few months, we have received numerous teasers for the Jordan 5 "Oreo" which is a model that came out a couple of decades ago.

Now, thanks to @zsneakerheadz and @jdsnkrs, we have a fresh in-hand look at the "Oreo" colorway which is promising to be one of the cleaner offerings of the year. In the post below, you can see how this shoe has a black nubuck upper all while the midsole is white. The shark teeth on the sides are black as well, all while they are lined with white speckles. This colorway is then topped off with an icy blue outsole, which seems to be the norm for various Jordan models these days.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on September 11th, however, this is subject to change. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on the silhouette, in the comments below.