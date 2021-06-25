Last year in 2020, sneakerheads got to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 which is the Jumpman shoe that kicked off the 1990s. It's a sneaker that will always be remembered by basketball fans and while it may not be the most popular Jordan model, there is no denying that it helped set the tone for trends in the 90s. After releasing a whole plethora of new colorways last year, Jordan Brand has been keeping up the momentum with various retros.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the next Air Jordan 5 to get its very own retro is the "Oreo" offering which can be found below. This particular colorway is known for having black on the upper all while the midsole is a mixture of white and black, which is what gives you the "Oreo" nickname. Based on the information in the post below, it seems like this shoe will get its own unique packaging, which should prove to be of use to collectors.

As for the release date, these are rumored to be dropping on August 25th for $190 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.