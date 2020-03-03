Oregon Ducks PE's are some of the most sought after sneakers in the world. The University's partnership with Jordan Brand has led to some incredible sneakers over the years and numerous silhouettes have been represented. Perhaps the most infamous PE comes from the Air Jordan 5. The sneaker has the Ducks logo on the back heel while green suede lines the upper. Overall, it's a gorgeous model that sneakerheads have been gushing over for a while.

Now, it appears as though the shoe will get a public release, without all of the Oregon Ducks branding. While the lack of Ducks insignia brings the value down, there is no denying just how dope these kicks are. According to @zsneakerheadz, they could be coming this fall with a release date of September 12th, 2020 attached. The price for these is being set at $225 USD which makes sense considering the materials.

If you're an Oregon Ducks fan or a collector looking for something different to add to your sneaker closet, these are going to be a great option. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring you all the latest news. Also, be sure to let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.