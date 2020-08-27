For years, the Oregon Ducks have been sponsored by Jordan Brand, who have provided them with some pretty incredible PEs. As the name suggests, these PEs are player exclusives that never find themselves in the hands of the general population, unless you have a lot of money to shell out on resale websites and stores like Flight Club. Regardless, sneakerheads love the Oregon Ducks offerings and now, they are finally being given a fair chance at copping.

Over the last few months, a "Ducks" pair of Air Jordan 5s have been teased and now, the official images are finally here. As you can see below, the sneaker has a green suede upper, while there are black and yellow highlights throughout. There is no official Oregon Ducks branding to be found here although Jordan Brand has confirmed that these are supposed to pay homage to the school. If you're a collector, these are an absolute must-have and we're sure fans are going to be eager to cop.

For those looking to cop, you will be able to secure these on September 12th for $225 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

