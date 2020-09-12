For the last few months now, Jordan Brand has been teasing an Air Jordan 5 colorway that many people have been waiting on. Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 5 "Oregon Ducks." While the shoe may not come equipped with actual Oregon Ducks branding, the colorway is undeniably an homage to the team that has produced some incredible Jordan PEs over the years.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in green nubuck with some black and yellow highlights to really add some finishing touches to it all. For those who have been looking to cop, they are actually releasing today for $225 USD as of 10 AM EST. If you are interested in grabbing these, you will be able to do so using the links found in the tweet below.

This is one of those releases that will be highly sought after by fans so if you want them, do not hesitate to buy, otherwise, you could very well lose your spot, which is never fun.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these. Also, stay tuned for more sneaker news, in the not so distant future.

Image via Nike