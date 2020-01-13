This year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 5 silhouette, which means Jordan Brand will be releasing a plethora of colorways throughout the next 12 months. This will include classic colorways like the OG "Fire Red," as well as the Off-White collab and several other all new styles.

The celebration will get underway later month with a women's exclusive "Oil Grey" iteration that is slated to launch on January 30 for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the latest batch of photos provided by sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are wrapped in a smooth, reflective "Oil Grey" leather which certainly appears to have a navy tint to it. Black accents appear throughout the silhouette and a milky outsole sits just beneath the white midsole.

Overall, the kicks look a lot like the "Bronze" Air Jordan 5 that dropped in 2016, minus the bronze tongue and midsole detailing.

In addition to the Air Jordan 5 "Oil Grey" women's exclusive and the other aforementioned colorways, the Air Jordan 5 is also expected to release in a colorful "Bel-Air" style as well as a green joint that mimics the classic Oregon Ducks PE. There's surely much more in store in honor of the sneaker's 30th ann'y, so stay tuned for updates.