2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 5 silhouette, which means sneakerheads can expect plenty of Air Jordan 5 releases throughout the next 12 months. This will include classic colorways like the OG "Fire Red," as well as the Off-White collab and several other all new styles.

And the celebration starts later month with a women's exclusive "Oil Grey" iteration that is slated to launch on January 30, according to Sneaker News. Although the release is just weeks away, official images of the kicks have not yet surfaced. That said, we do know that they'll feature the following color scheme: "Oil Grey/Black-White."

In addition to the Air Jordan 5 "Oil Grey" women's exclusive and the other aforementioned colorways, the Air Jordan 5 is also expected to release in a colorful "Bel-Air" style as well as a green joint that mimics the classic Oregon Ducks PE. There's surely much more in store in honor of the sneaker's 30th ann'y, so stay tuned for updates.