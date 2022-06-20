Plenty of sneakers teasers have been coming down the pipeline for 2023. If you are a big fan of sneakers, particularly Jordan Brand, then you have a lot to be excited about right now. For now, it seems like 2023 is going to be an amazing year, and the Air Jordan 5 is most definitely going to be a massive part of that. Many of the Air Jordan 5s that have been teased so far have come courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, and they are all unique in their own way.

One shoe that is taking the internet by storm is the "Mars For Her" colorway, which can be found down below. This offering of the Air Jordan 5 is a women's exclusive that contains a vibrant red upper all while orange and black are on the midsole. There is also some yellowing to be had on the outsole which helps give this shoe a unique aged look.

For now, it would appear as though this shoe is going to be released on January 14th of next year for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



