Every single year, Jordan Brand and Nike team up with the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital to create some wonderful new colorways of classic Nike models. The patients at the hospital use their own stories and interests to create these colorways, and it always makes for some incredible experiences that these kids will remember for the rest of their lives.

The latest Doernbecher shoe to be shown off is this Air Jordan 5 Low which was created by Michael Wilson, who suffers from Krabbe Disease. With this new model, Wilson shows off his personality with some vibrant colors all throughout the upper. On the lavender portion of the shoe, we have some macaroni graphics which is a motif that is repeated on the lace charm. There are various references to fighter jets and there are even sharks on the inside of the tongue. Needless to say, Wilson put all of his interests into one shoe.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new Doernbecher shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

