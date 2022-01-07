Jumpman has always made shoes for Valentine's Day. It is a day to celebrate your significant other, although it is also a day to feel sad if you are single. Valentine's Day shoes are always either pink or red, which leads to some pretty interesting aesthetics. This year, Jordan Brand is even bringing the Air Jordan 5 Low into the mix, this time with a women's exclusive model called "Arctic Pink."

As you can see in the official images below, this shoe is covered on a light pink leather upper. From there, the shoe has a darker pink tone on the midsole, with some black thrown in for good measure. Overall, it is a very nice look that certainly fits the aesthetic of the Holiday of love. Not to mention, the Jordan 5 Low is a perfect vessel for this particular color scheme.

This brand new sneaker is being slated to release on February 11th of this year for a price of $175 USD. These are a dope shoe for the Valentine's Day period, although if you're planning on spending the day alone, then these might not be your thing. Let us know what you think of the brand new model, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

