This year is going to be massive for Jumpman as they have plans to unleash a ton of new sneakers onto the market. One such shoe is the Air Jordan 5, which is always a big seller for the brand. There have been some dope colorways over the past few years, and in 2022, the Jordan 5 is poised to receive a plethora of other great models.

The latest Jordan 5 to be revealed is this "Jade Horizon" offering, which can be found down below. The shoe is unique thanks to its light green upper, which is then complimented with some yellowing on the sides. From there, the midsole is a nice mixture of grey and white, which brings the entire neutral tone look together. Overall, it is a very unique addition to the Jordan 5 library, and it should make for an interesting Spring sneaker.

If you are planning on copping a pair, these will be available as of Friday, March 25th for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

