Ever since 2020, Jordan Brand has been dropping an abundance of Air Jordan 5s as the shoe is now over 30 years old. This is truly a huge landmark for the sneaker, and fans have been blessed with some truly phenomenal offerings. In 2022, fans can expect to see a lot from the Air Jordan 5, which is certainly good news given the shoe's propensity to create unique color schemes. Over the next month or two, fans will have a couple of new Air Jordan 5s to choose from, including the "Jade Horizon" offering, which can be found, below.

As you can see in the photo down below, this shoe has a light green upper to it, all while the midsole is black and the shark teeth are silver. There is a gum bottom to the sneaker, which is an aesthetic that can also be found over the top portion of the shoe. From there, we have more grey tones on the tongue, and when thrown together, you get a nice shoe with some interesting blends of neutral tones.

It would appear as though this shoe is now set to release on March 25th, which is a few months after the originally reported release date of December 4th. A lot can change between now and then, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike