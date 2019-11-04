Jordan Brand has plans to release two different "Island Green" Air Jordans in the next week, including an eye-catching Air Jordan 5.

The kicks feature a white base, black detailing, and the sneaker's namesake color providing some added flair throughout the iconic silhouette. Additionally, the white, tumbled leather upper comes equipped with subtle details inspired by palm trees and tropical foliage, tying into the island theme.

The official description, per Nike:

After nearly 30 years scuffing up courts and turning heads on the street, the Air Jordan V gets a much deserved tropical vacation in the form of this Island Green iteration. All the innovations original to MJ and Tinker Hatfield’s vision are still intact, even design details down to the shark teeth profile taking a bite out of the midsole. Stay calm, though, with the subtle white on white pattern of palm trees and tropical foliage on the tumbled leather upper, and an Island Green colorway accenting the tongue, eyelets, side panel, and outsole.

Nike has confirmed that the Air Jordan 5 "Island Green" will be making it's retail debut on November 11 at 10am ET for the retail price of $225. The release will be preceded by the "Island Green" Air Jordan 13 that is slated to drop this Saturday, November 9.

Click here for more details on the 13s and continue scrolling for a closer look at the forthcoming Air Jordan 5 colorway.

Air Jordan 5 Island Green/Nike

Air Jordan 5 Island Green/Nike

Air Jordan 5 Island Green/Nike

Air Jordan 5 Island Green/Nike

Air Jordan 5 Island Green/Nike

Air Jordan 5 Island Green/Nike