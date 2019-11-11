The second of two "Island Green" Air Jordans will make it's retail debut on Monday morning, as the Air Jordan 5 "Island Green" is set to launch at 10am ET for the retail price of $225.

The special edition 5s feature a white base, black detailing, and the sneaker's namesake color providing some added flair throughout the iconic silhouette. Additionally, the white, tumbled leather upper comes equipped with subtle details inspired by palm trees and tropical foliage, tying into the island theme.

The official description, per Nike:

After nearly 30 years scuffing up courts and turning heads on the street, the Air Jordan V gets a much deserved tropical vacation in the form of this Island Green iteration. All the innovations original to MJ and Tinker Hatfield’s vision are still intact, even design details down to the shark teeth profile taking a bite out of the midsole. Stay calm, though, with the subtle white on white pattern of palm trees and tropical foliage on the tumbled leather upper, and an Island Green colorway accenting the tongue, eyelets, side panel, and outsole.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

