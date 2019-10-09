Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release two different "Island Green" Air Jordans in November, including a white-based Air Jordan 5 with black detailing, and the sneaker's namesake color providing some added flair.

Sneaker source J23 App dropped off the official images today, furthering the belief that the kicks will be hitting retailers in the very near future. Though a specific release date has not yet been announced, rumors suggest that the Island Green 5s are slated to launch on November 11 for the retail price of $190.

In addition to the white "Island Green" 5s, Jordan Brand is also cooking up a black "Island Green" Air Jordan 13. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the "Island Green" 13s are slated to launch on November 16 for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the early photos embedded below, the 13s come equipped with a black leather upper, accompanied by suede "Island Green" overlays in all the familiar places. The detailing on the leather and the overall color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Nike SB Dunks.