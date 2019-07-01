Jordan Brand has plans to release a Michigan-themed Air Jordan 5 this weekend, featuring the school's unmistakeable maize and college navy color scheme. Dubbed the Air Jordan 5 "Inspire," the all-new Air Jordan 5s don't include any Wolverines-inspired branding, such as the school's block "M" logo. Still, this colorway is sure to please everyone in Ann Arbor - and disgust Buckeyes supporters worldwide.

Rather than a Jumpman logo or "Nike Air" branding on the heel, the special edition sneakers have the familiar Jordan Brand patch that reads, "Quality products inspired by the greatest basketball player ever." An upside down "INSPIRE" is stamped on the inside of each tongue as well.

The kicks were originally rumored to debut in August, but Footaction has announced that the all-new 5s will be up for grabs this Saturday, July 6. Click here to see which Footaction locations will have the kicks in stock, and continue scrolling for some on-foot photos.