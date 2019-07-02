Jordan Brand releases have been plentiful this year and Jumpman is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down any time soon. There are a ton of big drops planned for the Fall/Winter season and now that we are finally into the Summer, JB has some other dope sneakers on the way. Case in point is the Air Jordan 5 "Inspire" which is slated to release this Saturday, July 6th for $225 USD.

The official photos for the shoe have finally been released and they show off a model that will certainly appeal to all of the Michigan Wolverines fans out there. Yellow nubuck suede dresses the upper of the sneaker as deep navy blue accents can be found on the sides and on the midsole. From there, the back heel has a Jordan Brand tag, while the tongue has the Jumpman logo. It appears as though the tongue will be 3M much like other Air Jordan 5 releases.

If you're looking to cop some new J's that are perfect for the Summer, these will certainly be a great pick up. Let us know if you plan on copping these.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike