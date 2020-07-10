Back in 1990, Jordan Brand kickstarted the decade with the Air Jordan 5. This shoe was an immediate hit thanks to its unorthodox design and shark teeth on the midsole. At the time, there were various dope OG colorways, that have received numerous retros, including in 2020 which just so happens to be the shoe's 30th anniversary. Beyond 2020, the Jordan 5 will continue to get more releases, including the "Hyper Royal" offering which has been rumored for quite some time.

Thanks to this photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the shoe features a white upper, as well as a blue, silver, and black midsole. These colors blend seamlessly together to create a dope colorway that is reminiscent of the "Stealth" colorway that dropped a few years back. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 5, this colorway could certainly be the one for you.

As for the release date, it is believed that these will drop on March 27th of 2021. For now, though, this release date is simply a rumor and is subject to change. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think in the comments below.