One of the most well-supported Jordan Brand models of the last few years has been the Air Jordan 5. This is a model that came out all the way back in 1990 and since that time, it has received a ton of great colorways. In the mid-2000s, this shoe got some cool offerings, including the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean." As it turns out, this shoe is coming back in 2022, and you can find the official images down below.

This colorway takes on the exact same aesthetics as the original. Throughout the upper, we get some gorgeous grey overlays, all while darker grey is found around the laces as well as the midsole. From there, we have some nice green highlights on the inner lining as well as the midsole. All of this comes together beautifully to create a shoe that will remind sneakerheads of the 2000s.

If you want to cop these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, May 28th for the price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

