Throughout the last year, a plethora of Air Jordan 5 retros have made their way to the market. These shoes were brought out as a way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the silhouette, and with 2022 approaching, Jumpman still has plans for more. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have seen some dope teasers for next year, and when it comes to the Air Jordan 5, it is clear that there are some amazing models ahead.

One such shoe is the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean" which originally dropped in 2006. As you can see in the photos below, this shoe was known for its multi-grey upper and light green highlights. The shoe has somewhat of a "Bel-Air" vibe although with fewer colors placed throughout. Regardless, it is a dope shoe that will certainly look good during the Spring and Summer months. It's a retro that fans have asked for, and Jumpman is finally delivering.

As for the release date, it is believed that these will come out on May 7th of next year for a price of $200 USD. These details have yet to be finalized, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details. Also, let us know whether you have plans to cop these, in the comments below.