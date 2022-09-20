In just a few months from now, the winter will be here and sneakerheads will be attempting to wear sneakers without getting their precious feet wet. This is the perfect time to wear materials like Gore-Tex which have always been great when it comes to keeping dry and warm. Jordan Brand has put Gore-Tex on a few of their sneakers over the years, and now, the material is coming to none other than the Air Jordan 5.

As you can see in the images below, this Gore-Tex AJ5 has a familiar colorway. The upper here is covered in black as red comes to the Jumpman logo and even the shark teeth on the midsole. The outsole of the shoe has a yellowed-aged feel to it, and the tongue has the iconic silver 3M Air Jordan 5 aesthetic.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 5 "Gore-Tex" does not have a release date. With that being said, these are expected to arrive in December, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike