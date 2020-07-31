Nike and Jordan Brand have been making sure that golfers are represented when it comes to dope kicks to wear while playing their sport. Many golfers have become their own unique fashion icons within their community, and their sneakers have the potential to be a large part of that. In addition, Michael Jordan was an avid golfer so it only makes sense that Jumpman would continue to make some dope golf shoes for those who want to spruce up their fits on the course.

One of the models that fans have been enjoying is the Air Jordan 5 Golf which is now getting a brand new "Tie-Dye" offering which embraces the Flower Power age. As you will immediately see, the upper is mostly white although tie-dye aesthetics are placed on the outsole, side panels, and even the inner lining. From there, "Peace" and "Love" are written underneath each shoe which helps add even more depth to the motif. Overall, this golf shoe will make you stand out but if that's you want, these are a must-have.

A release date has not yet been determined so keep an eye out at your local retailer.

Image via Nike

