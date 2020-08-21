If you've been paying attention to Jordan Brand over the last couple of years, you would probably notice that they have been coming out with an abundance of golf shoes that are in reference to some of their most classic offerings. There is a good reason for doing so, as many golfers are also basketball fans who grew up idolizing Jordan. Golf courses aren't conducive to basketball shoes but with the proper technology, Jumpman has been able to re-appropriate their classics into functioning golf offerings that have proven to be incredibly popular.

The latest classic Air Jordan shoe to get its own golf offering is the Air Jordan 5 Golf "Black Grape." As the name suggests, the sneaker has a black upper, while purple and teal highlights can be found all the way throughout. It's a dope flashy model that will surely make you stand out on the golf course, so if you need something for the colder golf months, definitely consider these.

As of right now, there is no release date for these, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

