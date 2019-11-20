In 2020, the Air Jordan 5 will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and so far, it appears as though Jordan Brand has big plans for the shoe. We have seen numerous teasers for classic Jordan 5 colorways and even some brand new ones. Not to mention, there has been talk of a collaboration between Off-White and Jordan Brand on the infamous silhouette. One of the colorways that fans have wanted to see retroed is the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" and next year, it's looking like a real possibility.

Thanks to @djfolk, we have a fresh look at what the 2020 model will look like and it's pretty clean. The sneaker is mostly white with red highlights while the outsole is a nice icy blue. Unfortunately, the only image here is from the back so we don't have a full scope of the sneaker.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will be dropping March 28th of next year for $190 USD. If you're a fan of 90s nostalgia, this is definitely a must-cop shoe that you'll want to add to your collection. There will certainly be more images soon so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping.